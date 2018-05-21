UAE Announces Ownership, Visa Reforms to Lure Foreign Investors

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates has announced plans to allow 100 percent ownership and visa incentives to foreigners, in a bid to attract investors to boost its slowing national economy.
The decision, taken by the UAE cabinet Sunday night, aims to lure "international investments and exceptional talent", according to Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashed Al-Maktoum.
A global arms watchdog on Wednesday confirmed that chlorine was "likely used as a chemical weapon" in a February attack …
Palestinians were gathering Tuesday for fresh protests along the Gaza border, a day after Israeli forces killed dozens there as th…
Populist Shiite cleric Moqtada Sadr on Tuesday eyed a broad coalition after appearing to deal a blow to both Iranian and American …
Indonesia has strongly condemned the opening of the United States embassy in the city of Jerusalem.
Beberapa kasus kebakaran bisa saja terjadi saat rumah ditinggal pemiliknya. Misalnya, saat sedang mu…
Untuk membantu menjaga stamina tubuh selama berpuasa di bulan Ramadan, ada lima buah yang sebaiknya …
China announced Tuesday that it would cut tariffs on auto imports from July 1, the latest sign of a thaw in trade frictions with t…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.01 percent or two points to Rp14,178 per dollar on Tuesday, May 2…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.3 percent or 17.27 points to 5751.12 on Tuesday, May 22, 2018.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.49 percent or 69 points to Rp14,176 per dollar on Monday, May 21,…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.86 percent or 49.46 points to 5733.85 on Monday, May 21, 2018.
The state-owened electricity company PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) has prepared various measures to deliver stronger business…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on monday visited West Sumatra province to inaugurate Minangkabau Express airport rail li…
