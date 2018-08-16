Govt Committed to Reduce Budget Deficit Next Year

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo announced today that next year's budget deficit target has been set at 1.84 percent.



"The budget deficit target in 2018 is 1.84 percent," said Jokowi to members of the parliament.

"We will carefully manage our debts to minimize risks," Jokowi added.The former Jakarta governor earlier instructed his economic team to maintain the rupiah stability. He also urged all stakeholders to reduce the country's current account defict.The country recorded a current account deficit of $8.0 billion (3.0% of GDP) in the second quarter of 2018. The number increased from $5.7 billion (2.2% of GDP) in the previous quarter."We have to be able to maintain stable currency rate, low inflation and safe current account deficit," said Jokowi at the Presidential Office, Gambir, Central Jakarta on Tuesday, August 14, 2018.(WAH)