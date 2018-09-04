Govt to Identify Potential Export Commodities

Jakarta: Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution has instructed a number of ministers to identify potential export commodities.



"They are trade minister, industry minister, tourism minister as well as energy and mineral resources minister," he said.

"It will include comprehensive export strategies, potential export commodities, potential markets and other information," he added.President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has repeatedly reminded his economic team to reduce Indonesia's current account deficit. The government has also coordinated with Bank Indonesia (BI) and the Financial Services Authority (OJK) to control the rupiah currency stability.According to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) Indonesia recorded a trade deficit of $2.03 billion in July 2018. Besides that, the country posted a current account deficit of $8 billion (3.0% of GDP) in the second quarter of 2018.The rupiah surpassed Rp14,800 per dollar earlier this week. It hit its lowest level since the Asian financial crisis.(WAH)