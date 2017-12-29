JCI Rises to 6,355.65 in the End of 2017.

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.66 percent or 41.61 points to 6,355.65 on Friday, December 29, 2017.



According to RTI Infokom, the transaction volume was about 26.08 billion shares worth around 28.38 trillion rupiahs.

Moreover, as many as 222 stocks were up, 149 were down and 118 were unchanged.The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) increased by 0.85 percent or 9.04 points to 1,079.39 on the last day of stock trading in 2017.In the second session, the top gainers were PT Starr Petrochem Tbk (STAR), PT Gading Development Tbk (GAMA), PT Bumi Teknokultura Unggul Tbk (BTEK), PT Trada Alam Minera Tbk (TRAM) and PT Logindo Samudramakmur Tbk (LEAD).Meanwhile, the top losers were PT Campina Ice Cream Industry Tbk (CAMP), PT Nusa Konstruksi Enjiniring Tbk (DGIK), PT ASuransi Jiwa Syariah Jas Mitra Abadi (JMAS), PT Bank Panin Dubai Syariah Tbk (PNBS) and PT Bumi Resources Tbk (BUMI).(WAH)