JCI Rises to 6,355.65 in the End of 2017.

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.66 percent or 41.61 points to 6,355.65 on Friday, December 29, 2017.
According to RTI Infokom, the transaction volume was about 26.08 billion shares worth around 28.38 trillion rupiahs.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.48 percent, or 29.97 points, to 6,250.99 on Monday morning.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.61 percent or 37.62 points to 6,221.01 on Friday, December 22, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.18 percent or 11.31 points to 6,172.09 Friday morning.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 1.21 percent, or 73.91 points, to 6,183.39 on Thursday, December 21, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 1.1 percent, or 68.08 points, to 6099,59 on Wednesday morning.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.55 percent, or 33.7 points, to 6,167.67 on Tuesday, November 19, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.53 percent, or 32.75 points, to 6,166.72 on Tuesday morning.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.24 percent, or 14.54 points, to 6,133.96 on Monday, December 18, 2017.
The Jakarta Commposite Index (JCI) increased by 0.09 percent, or 5.77 points, to 6,119.42 on Friday, December 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.47 percent, or 28.52 points, to 6,085.13 in the morning session on Friday, Decemb…
Bukalapak salah satu toko online yang berpartisipasi di Harbolnas 2017.
Harbolnas 2017 akan berlangsung pada 11 hingga 15 Desember.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.09 percent or 12 points from Rp13,560 per dollar to Rp13,548 per …
China will temporarily waive income taxes for foreign companies on profits they reinvest in the country as Beijing battles to reta…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is due to attend the Indonesia Stocks Exchange (IDX) closing bell ceremony on Friday, Dec…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.78 percent, or 49.02 points to 6,363.07 before break on Monday morning.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.01 percent or two points from Rp13,562 per dollar to Rp13,560 per…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.59 percent or 36,88 points to 6,314.05 on Thursday, December 28, 2017.
US and South Korean delegates will meet in Washington on January 5 for talks on possible amendments to their free trade agreement,…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.24 percent, or 14.91 points to 6,292.08 before break on Thursday morning.
Vietnam's economy grew 6.81 percent this year,its strongest rate for a decade, thanks in part to surging exports, data showed …
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.03 percent or four points from Rp13,558 per dollar to Rp13,562 pe…