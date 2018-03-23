Trump Suspends Metal Tariffs for Key US Trade Partners

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Thursday authorized the suspension of controversial tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from key trade partners including the European Union.
Trump shocked the world with his sudden announcement earlier this month of a 10-percent levy on aluminum and 25-percent tariff on steel, angering Washington's closest allies, which swiftly demanded that they be exempt.
Donald Trump Tuesday sacked his top diplomat Rex Tillerson and named current CIA chief Mike Pompeo to succeed him, ending a rocky …
The House Intelligence Committee's investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election has found no evidence of c…
The Weinstein Company will file for bankruptcy, US media reported on Sunday, after prosecutors sought to impose conditions on a sa…
Faced with an outpouring of grief and anger over a deadly school shooting in Florida, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday threw h…
Authorities in Florida could offer no explanation Wednesday night as to why a former student armed with an AR-15 rifle opened fire…
President Donald Trump's personal lawyer told the New York Times Tuesday he paid $130,000 of his own money to a porn star who …
President Donald Trump on Monday unveiled an ambitious proposal to renew American infrastructure as part of a budget that calls fo…
The US Congress passed a crucial federal spending bill Friday after hours of delay, sending the measure for President Donald Trump…
The US government slid into its second shutdown in three weeks early Friday after a senator in President Donald Trump's own Re…
Trump has made transforming the way the US does trade with the world one of his biggest policy priorities.…
Pada umumnya orang tahu manfaat kalsium untuk menjaga kesehatan tulang dan gigi. Lebih dari itu, kal…
Tak sedikit orang tua yang kebablasan memberi keleluasaan anak berinteraksi dengan gadget.
Asian markets plunged Friday following a sell-off in New York as Donald Trump sparked fresh trade war with China.
China warned the United States on Friday that it was not afraid of a trade war.
President Donald Trump on Thursday hit China with tariffs on up to USD60 billion of imports.
Bank Indonesia maintained its 7 day reverse repo rate at 4.25 percent in the Board of Governors' Meeting this week.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.16 percent or 22 points to Rp13,737 per dollar on Thursday, March…
The jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.93 percent or 58.76 points to 6,254.07 on Thursday, March 22, 2018.
This precautionary step following a widespread surge in cases of ATM skimming.
Most Asia markets rose on Thursday and the dollar extended losses after the Federal Reserve stuck to its target for interest rate …
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.01 percent or two points to Rp13,759 per dollar on Wednesday, Mar…
The Jakarta Commposite Index (JCI) surged by 1.11 percent or 69.25 points to 6,312.83 on Wednesday, March 21, 2018.