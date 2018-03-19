China Reshapes Economic Team to Battle Trade Tensions, Debt Pile

Beijing: Xi Jinping reshaped his core economic team on Monday, promoting two trusted, US-educated lieutenants to key positions at a time of escalating trade tensions with Washington and concerns over a growing debt mountain.
Parliament approved the nomination of Xi's influential adviser Liu He, a Harvard-educated Communist Party official who as vice premier is expected to oversee the financial and economic sectors.
