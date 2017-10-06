En
JCI Drops 0.038% in Morning Session

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro    •    06 Oktober 2017 13:28 WIB
JCI Drops 0.038% in Morning Session
Illustration (Photo: MI/Panca Syurkani)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 2.247 points (0.038 percent) to 5,899.659 in the morning session on Friday, October 6, 2017.

According to RTI Infokom, the transaction volume were about 3.8 billion shares worth around 3.5 trillion rupiah.

Moreover, as many as 138 stocks were down, 142 were up and 118 were unchanged.

The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) increased by 0.471 points (0.048 percent) to 983.325 at the end of the first session.

The top losers were PT Logindo Samudramakmur Tbk (LEAD), PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk (PGAS), PT Bumi Citra Permai Tbk (BCIP), PT PP (Persero) Tbk (PTPP), PT Media Nusantara Citra Tbk (MNCN).

The top gainers were PT Rukun Raharja Tbk (RAJA), PT Nusantara Infrastructure Tbk (META), PT Adaro Energy Tbk (ADRO), PT PP London Sumatra Indonesia Tbk (LSIP) and PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (SMGR).



