JCI Rises 12.13 Points

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro    •    15 Januari 2018 18:29 WIB
stock market (en)
En Business (En)
JCI Rises 12.13 Points
Illustration (Photo: MI/Panca Syurkani)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.19 percent or 12.13 points to 6,382.2 on Monday, January 15, 2018.

According to RTI, the transaction volume was about 18.02 billion shares worth around 8.3 trillion rupiahs.

Moreover, as many as 175 stocks were up, 168 were down and 133 were unchanged.

The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) increased by 0.14 percent or 1.56 points to 1,084.08 at the end of the afternoon session.

The top gainers were PT Intikeramik Alamasri Inds. Tbk (IKAI), PT Global Mediacom Tbk (BMTR) and PT MNC Investama Tbk (BHIT).

The top losers were PT AirAsia Indonesia Tbk (CMPP), PT Campina Ice Cream Industry Tbk (CAMP) and PT Inti Agri Resources Tbk (IIKP).


(WAH)

