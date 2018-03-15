Unilever Chooses Post-Brexit Dutch HQ over London

The Hague: Anglo-Dutch consumer giant Unilever on Thursday named The Netherlands over London to host its headquarters, dealing a blow to Britain's efforts to keep post-Brexit investment in the country.
"Unilever intends to simplify from two legal entities, N.V. and PLC, into a single legal entity incorporated in the Netherlands," Unilever said in a statement, issued in Rotterdam and London.
Britain's Serious Fraud Office said Monday that it has charged Barclays Bank over the lender's emergency fundraising from …
History enthusiasts with strong stomachs can now come face-to-face with part of the 130-tonne "monster fatberg" found la…
German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives and the Social Democrats sealed a deal on a new coalition Wednesday, potential…
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she was prepared to make "painful compromises" as she headed in a final round of ta…
A British court is to decide Tuesday whether to lift a UK arrest warrant for Julian Assange, potentially paving the way for the Wi…
Poland's senate on Thursday passed a controversial Holocaust bill, which was designed to defend the country's image abroad…
Growth in the eurozone shot up in 2017, putting Europe at the centre of a global recovery and on par with levels of expansion not …
The UK government was under pressure Tuesday to publish its latest Brexit analysis after a leaked internal report said Britain wou…
The European Union trades with America "very unfairly", President Donald Trump said in an interview aired Sunday, warnin…
Spain said Thursday it plans to challenge in court Carles Puigdemont's attempt to make a comeback as Catalan leader as he is w…
Bagaimana caranya agar tetap terlihat cantik, meski tanpa make up?
Tak heran jika kini banyak dijumpai vlogger yang sukses meraup keuntungan dari videonya. Anda pun bi…
Indonesia has recorded a trade defict for the third consecutive month in February 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) slumped by 0.52 percent or 33.43 points to 6,349.19 before break this morning.
The law firm at the heart of the "Panama Papers" global tax evasion scandal that brought down two world leaders announce…
Small businesses in Indonesia are once again outperforming their competitors in the Asia-Pacific region.
The Indonesian government will prepare a number of measures to counter negative campaigns against palm oil products.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.13 percent or 18 points to Rp13,739 per dollar on Wednesday, Marc…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) declined by 0.47 percent or 30.22 points to 6382.62 on Wednesday, March 13, 2018.
The International Finance Corporation (IFC) will allocate up to $1 billion for the renewable energy industry in Indonesia this yea…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo visited An Nawawi Tanara Islamic Boarding School in Serang, Banten on Wednesday, February…
The Indonesian government will introduce a number of incentives to attract more foreign investments.