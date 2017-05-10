Kijing Port Project to Start in August 2017

Metrotvnews.com, Pontianak: The West Kalimantan provinical administration has scheduled the ground breaking ceremony for the Kijing international port project in August 2017.



"President Joko Widodo will attend the groundbreaking ceremony," West Kalimantan Transportation Agency head Barat Munsin said in Pontianak on Wednesday.

The project will be consturcted in Mempawah regency. It will be worth around 50 trillion rupiah.The project will be operated by PT Pelindo II. It will be completed in 2019."The Kijing international port project will improve transportation," Barat stated.(WAH)