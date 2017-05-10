Kijing Port Project to Start in August 2017

Metrotvnews.com, Pontianak: The West Kalimantan provinical administration has scheduled the ground breaking ceremony for the Kijing international port project in August 2017.
"President Joko Widodo will attend the groundbreaking ceremony," West Kalimantan Transportation Agency head Barat Munsin said in Pontianak on Wednesday.
Ridesharing giant Uber took another hit with the departure of its president, Jeff Jones, after just six months, US media reported …
PT Waskita Karya president director Muhammad has affirmed that the Palembang Light Rail Transit (LRT) will be fully operatio…
PT Grab Indonesia has reponded to the government's plan to control ride-hailing service prices.
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inspected the Jakarta Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) project this morning.
The government will start five transportation infrastructure projects this year.
Beberapa fasilitas mewah bus JR Connexion di antaranya memiliki alat pendingin ruangan, bus dilengkapi listrik buat mengisi batera…
Garuda Indonesia will decide the new Citilink Indonesia president director soon.
At least one Indonesian died and two others survived after their boat sank near the Indonesia-Malaysia border.
A front tire burst can be dangerous. It can cause serious accident.
Motorcycle spark plugs have various types.
Anda harus jeli memilih makanan yang sehat agar bemanfaat bagi tubuh dan tak membuat berat badan mel…
Ada 10 toko buku di dunia yang didesain sangat cantik dan menawan hati.
The 30th International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH) conference was opened in Nusa Dua, Bli on Wednesday, May 10, 2017.
South Korea's won advanced in Asian trade Wednesday as Moon Jae-In's landslide presidential election win helped investors …
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) increased by seven points to Rp13,317 per dollar on Tuesday, May 9, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.189 percent to 5,697.056 points on Tuesday, May 9, 2017.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 15 points to Rp13,324 per dollar on Monday, May 8, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.431 percent to 5,707.852 points on Monday, May 8, 2017.
Indonesia's foreign exchange reserve asset position increased by USD1.4 billion to USD123.2 billion in April 2017
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by nine points to Rp13,339 per dollar on Friday, May 5, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.246 percent to 5,683 points on Friday, May 5, 2017.
PT PLN has stated that effective electricity subsidy policies can save at least Rp2 trillion funds.