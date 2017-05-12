RI's Balance of Payments Surplus Reaches USD4.5 Billion in Q1 2017

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Bank Indonesia recorded that the country's balance of payments surplus reached USD4.5 billion in the first quarter of 2017.



"The balance of payments surplus stood at USD4.5 billion, relatively the same as the preceding quarter surplus, or in contrast to deficit of USD0.3 billion in the same quarter of 2016," Bank Indonesia announced on Friday.

"The balance of payments surplus in turn led to an increase in official reserve assets from USD116.4 billion at the end of Q4/2016 to USD121.8 billion at the end of Q1/2017," the central bank said.The balance of payments surplus was primarily influenced by capital and financial account surplus that was significantly larger than current account deficit."The capital and financial account surplus in Q1/2017 reached USD7.9 billion, higher than the Q4/2016 surplus of USD7.6 billion and the first quarter of 2016 surplus of USD4.2 billion," the central bank said."The current account deficit in Q1/2017 was USD2.4 billion (1.0% of GDP), up from USD2.1 billion (0.9% GDP) in Q4/2016, but much lower than the deficit in Q1/2016 of USD4.7 billion (2.1% of GDP)," the central bank said.(WAH)