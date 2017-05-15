En
Indonesia's Trade Surplus Reaches USD1.24 Billion in April

Suci Sedya Utami    •    15 Mei 2017 13:36 WIB
export import
En Business (En)
Indonesia's Trade Surplus Reaches USD1.24 Billion in April
Illustration (Photo: Antara/Rivan Awal Lingga)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) reported that the country's trade surplus reached USD1.24 billion in April 2017.

Exports and imports reached USD13.17 billion and USD11.93 billion respectively in April 2017.

"The country's trade surplus reached USD5.33 billion in Januuary-April 2017," the agency announced on Monday.

Exports and imports reached USD53.86 billion and USD48.53 billion respectively in January-April 2017. 

"The country's trade surplus reached USD2.64 billion in January-April 2016," the agency said.


(WAH)

