JCI Slumps 0.29%

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.290 percent to 5,627.923 points on Tuesday, April 11, 2017.



The transaction volume reached around 12.1 billion shares. The transaction value reached around 7.4 trillion rupiah.

As many as 157 stocks were up, 173 stocks were down and 109 stocks were unchanged.The LQ45 index decreased by 0.524 percent to 929.417 points. The Jakarta Islamic Index (JII) decreased by 0.087 percent to 720.427 points.The consumer sector decreased by 0.909 percent to 2,428.196 points. The finance sector decreased by 0.852 percent to 882.674 points.(WAH)