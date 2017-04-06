Asian Markets Sink with Wall Street After Fed Minutes

The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.442 points or 0.008 percent to 5,592.952 points on Thursday, March 30, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 51.308 points or 0.926 percent to 5,592.510 points on Wednesday, March 29, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index decreased by 25.932 points or 0.468 percent to 5,541.202 points on Monday, March 27, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index increased by 29.666 points or 0.536 percent to 5,563.759 points on Thursday, March 23, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by nine points or 0.162 percent to 5,534.093 points on Wednesday, March 22, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 3.187 points or 0.058 percent to 5,537.179 points on Tuesday, March 21, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 6.440 points or 0.116 percent to 5,533.992 points on Monday, March 20, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased 22.191 points or 0.2012 percent to 5,540.432 points on Friday, March 17, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased 85.860 points or 1.581 percent to 5,518.241 points on Thursday, March 16, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased 0.796 points or 0.015 percent to 5,432.381 points on Wednesday, March 15, 2017.
Menurut International Diabetic Federation tahun 2014, prevalensi diabetes di seluruh dunia mengalami…
Selain berolahraga, makanan yang dikonsumsi merupakan faktor penting dalam mengontrol diabetes.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) reached Rp13,329 per dollar on Wednesday, April 5, 2017.
The International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Banking Commission Annual Meeting is being held at Shangri-La Hotel in Jakarta on Apri…
The Indonesian government has prepared to add new markets to boost the country's exports.
PT Kereta Cepat Indonesia China (KCIC) and High-Speed Railway Contractor Consortium (HSRCC) has signed an engineering, procurement…
Tokyo stocks rose Wednesday morning, tracking gains in New York but investors moved cautiously ahead of a summit between Chinese P…
The government has been urged to build supporting infrastructures to lower fuel prices.
The Jakarta Interbank spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated to Rp13,326 per dollar on Tuesday from Rp13,324 per dollar on Monday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 45.034 points or 0.803 percent to 5,651.823 points on Tuesday, April 4, 2017.
Tokyo led Asian markets lower Tuesday, hit by a stronger yen as investors fled to safety following a suspected terror attack in Sa…
The Customs and Excise Directorate General has banned 9,568 importers in the past few months.