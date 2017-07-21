JISDOR Reaches Rp13323 Per Dollar

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by three points to Rp13,323 per dollar on Friday, July 19, 2017.
According to Bloomberg, the rupiah appreciated by 20 points to Rp13,313 per dollar today.
Bank Indonesia's Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 19 points to Rp13,368 per United States dollar on …
Bank Indonesia's Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciaed by 21 points to Rp13,387 per United States dollar on T…
Bank Indonesia's Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 11 ponts to Rp13,408 per United States dollar on M…
Bank Indonesia's Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 33 points to Rp13,397 per United States dollar on …
Bank Indonesia's Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 15 points to Rp13,364 per dollar on Thursday, July…
Bank Indonesia's Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 37 points to Rp13,349 per dollar on Wednesday, Jul…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 61 points to Rp13,386 per dollar on Tuesday, July 4, 2017.
Bank Indonesia's Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by six points to Rp13,325 per dollar on Monday, July …
Bank Indonesia's Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 18 points to 13,319 per dollar on Thursday, June 2…
Bank Indonesia's Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by four points to Rp13,301 per dollar on Wednesday, J…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) slumped by 59.784 points or 1.026 percent to 5,766.424 points on Friday, July 19, 2017.
Bank Indonesia Governor Agus Martowardojo on Friday visited the headquarters of the Coordinating Ministry of Economic Affairs.
The Indonesia Automotive Industry Association (Gaikindo) revealed car sales reached 534,288 units in January-June 2017.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received the Financial Services Authority (OJK) head Wimboh Santoso at the Presidential P…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 31.638 points or 0.543 percent to 5,793.570 points in the end of the first session …
Bank Indonesia maintained the central bank's 7-day Reverse Repo Rate at 4.75 percent this month.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 16 points to Rp13,320 per dollar on Thursday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 18.518 points or 0.319 percent to 5,825.208 points on Thursday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 9.29 points or 0.16 percent to 5,815 points in the end of the first session on Thur…
The Supreme Court (MA) chief justice has inaugurated the Financial Services Authority (OJK) Commissioners Board (DK) for the 2017-…