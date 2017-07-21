En
Burger
JISDOR Reaches Rp13323 Per Dollar

Ade Hapsari Lestarini    •    21 Juli 2017 17:59 WIB
currency market (en)
En Business (En)
Illustration (Photo: MTVN/Eko Nordiansyah)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by three points to Rp13,323 per dollar on Friday, July 19, 2017.

According to Bloomberg, the rupiah appreciated by 20 points to Rp13,313 per dollar today.

Meanwhile, the Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) slumped by 59.784 points or 1.026 percent to 5,766.424 points this afternoon.

According to RTI Infokom, the transaction volume reached around 7.16 billion shares worth around 4.98 trillion rupiah.

As many as 121 stocks were up, 214 stocks were down and 121 stocks were unchanged.


(WAH)

