BI Governor Attends Coordination Meeting, Discusses Inflation

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Bank Indonesia Governor Agus Martowardojo on Friday visited the headquarters of the Coordinating Ministry of Economic Affairs.



"I joined a coordinating meeting. I discussed about the inflation issue," Agus said.

The Central Statistics Agency recorded that the country's inflation rate reached 0.69 percent month-to-month and 4.37 percent year-on year last month."President will attend the Regional Inflation Control Team (TPID) National Coordination Meeting on July 27. Regional leaders will attend the event too," the former finance minister said.The government revised the inflation target to 4.3 percent in the 2017 amended state budget draft from 4.0 percent in the 2017 state budget earlier this month."We will review last year's inflation. We will analyze this year's inflation," the former Bank Mandiri president director said.(WAH)