JISDOR Down 21 Points

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 21 points to Rp13,299 per dollar on Thursday, April 27, 2017.



"Investors will study the upcoming domestic economic data," Samuel Sekuritas analyst Rangga Cipta said.

Meanwhile, the Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.341 percent to 5,707.028 points today.The transaction volume reached around 10.9 billion shares worth around 7.4 trillion rupiah.Moreover, 142 stocks were up, 187 stocks were down and 110 stocks were unchanged.(WAH)