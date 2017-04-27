En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

JISDOR Down 21 Points

Ade Hapsari Lestarini    •    27 April 2017 17:33 WIB
finance and money
En Business (En)
JISDOR Down 21 Points
Illustration (Photo: Antara/Yudhi Mahatma)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 21 points to Rp13,299 per dollar on Thursday, April 27, 2017.

"Investors will study the upcoming domestic economic data," Samuel Sekuritas analyst Rangga Cipta said.

Baca juga
Meanwhile, the Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.341 percent to 5,707.028 points today.

The transaction volume reached around 10.9 billion shares worth around 7.4 trillion rupiah.

Moreover, 142 stocks were up, 187 stocks were down and 110 stocks were unchanged.



(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2017, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - business-en/ rendering in 0.0466 seconds [54]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv