'Superman' Retires: Hong Kong Tycoon Li Ka-shing to Step Down

'We Don't Want a New Cold War', NATO Chief Says

Jokowi, Lagarde Discuss Upcoming IMF-World Bank Annual Meeting

Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    26 Februari 2018 14:45 WIB
activities of jokowi (en)
En Business (En)
Jokowi, Lagarde Discuss Upcoming IMF-World Bank Annual Meeting
Indonesia will host the 2018 IMF-World Bank Annual Meeting. (Photo:Medcom.id/Achmad Zulfikar Fazli)

Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde at Freedom Palace in Central Jakarta on Monday morning.

Lagarde arrived at the Presidential Palace Complex at around 10.00 AM Jakarta time. She discussed about the upcoming IMF-World Bank annual meeting during the bilateral meeting.

The French economist then joined an impromptu visit to Pertamina Central Hospital. She observed health care services at the government-owned hospital.

"The first location for the impromptu visit is the Healthy Indonesia Program  at Pertamina Central," Presidential Secretariat's deputy for protocol, press and media Bey Machmudin said.

The influential economist also joined an impromptu visit to Tanah Abang Market. She observed small and medium enterprises (SMEs) at the textile market.

 


(WAH)

