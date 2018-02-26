Jokowi, Lagarde Discuss Upcoming IMF-World Bank Annual Meeting

Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde at Freedom Palace in Central Jakarta on Monday morning.
Lagarde arrived at the Presidential Palace Complex at around 10.00 AM Jakarta time. She discussed about the upcoming IMF-World Bank annual meeting during the bilateral meeting.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) delegation at Bogor Palace in Bo…
PDI Perjuangan has declared its support to Joko "Jokowi" Widodo as a candidate in the 2019 presidential election.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has instructed Minister of Agrarian and Spatial Planning Sofyan Djalil to issue at least&…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inaugurated 17 new ambasssadors on Tuesday morning. He led the inauguration ceremony at t…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo opened a working meeting at the Foreign Ministry head office in Central Jakarta on Monday…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo attended the National Press Day celebration in Padang, West sumatra on Friday, February 9…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo have started their second day of visit to West Sumatra …
President Joko "Jokowi" widodo is scheduled to visit Afghanistan to conclude a 7-day South Asia tour.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo strongly believes ASEAN and India can be the main growth engines in the Indo-Pacific regi…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo discussed a wide range of bilateral issues during a state visit to Sri Lanka on January 2…
Bagaimana caranya agar tetap terlihat cantik, meski tanpa make up?
Tak heran jika kini banyak dijumpai vlogger yang sukses meraup keuntungan dari videonya. Anda pun bi…
Hong Kong's richest man, Li Ka-shing, has finally stepped down from his business empire at the age of 89, as one of the world&…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.12 percent or 17 points to Rp13,765 per dollar on Friday, March 1…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.27 percent or 16.95 points to 6,304.95 on Friday, March 16, 2018.
The Indonesian Life Insurance Association (AAJI) announced the national life insurance industry recorded a total income of Rp254,2…
Asian investors remained on edge Friday as the curtain came down on another volatile week for markets with fears of a global trade…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.07 percent or nine points to Rp13,748 per dollar on Wednesday, Ma…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.95 percent or 60.72 points to 6,321.9 on Wednesday, March 15, 2018.
Anglo-Dutch consumer giant Unilever on Thursday named The Netherlands over London to host its headquarters, dealing a blow to Brit…
Indonesia has recorded a trade defict for the third consecutive month in February 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) slumped by 0.52 percent or 33.43 points to 6,349.19 before break this morning.