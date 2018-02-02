JISDOR Depreciates to Rp13428 Per Dollar

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.19 percent or 26 points from Rp13,402 per dollar to Rp13,428 per dollar on Friday, February 2, 2018.



According to Bloomberg, the rupiah spot rate depreciated by 0.21 percent or 28 points from Rp13,424 per dollar to Rp13,452 per dollar today.

The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.46 percent or 30.36 points to 6,628.82 in the closing session.According to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume was about 11.27 billion shares worth aroud 8.77 trillion rupiahs.Moreover, as many as 198 stocks were up, 167 were down and 116 were unchanged.(WAH)