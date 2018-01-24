JCI Drops to 6,615.49

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.3 percent or 19.84 points to 6,615.49 on Wednesday, January 24, 2017.



Accoding to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume was about 14.39 billion shares worth around 12.1 trillion rupiahs.

Moreover, 168 stocks were down, 183 were up and 125 were unchanged.The index of 45 most liquid stocks (Lq45) decreased by 0.7 percent or 7.91 points to 1,124.28 at the end of the afternoon session.In the second session, the top losers were PT First Indo American Leasing Tbk (FINN), PT H M Sampoerna Tbk (HMSP) and PT Soechi Lines Tbk (SOCI).On the other hand, the top gainers were PT Adhi Karya (Persero) Tbk, PT PP (Persero) Tbk (PTPP) and PT Trada Alam Minera Tbk (TRAM).(WAH)