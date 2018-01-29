En
Burger

'Superman' Retires: Hong Kong Tycoon Li Ka-shing to Step Down

'We Don't Want a New Cold War', NATO Chief Says

JCI Increases 20 Points

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro    •    29 Januari 2018 17:20 WIB
stock market (en)
En Business (En)
JCI Increases 20 Points
Illustration (Photo: Antara/Yudhi Mahatma)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.3 percent or 20.001 points to 6,680.619 on Monday, January 9, 2017.

According to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume was about 12.57 billion shares worth around 10.64 trillion rupiahs.

Furthermore, as many as 224 stocks were up, 147 were down and 115 were unchanged.

The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) increased by 0.004 percent or 0.048 points to 1,126.408 in the closing session.

The top gainers were PT Puradelta Lestari Tbk (DMAS), PT Nusa Konstruksi Enjiniring Tbk (DGIK) and PT Sentul City Tbk (BKSL).

The top losers were PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk (PGAS), PT Pan Brothers Tbk (PBRX) and PT Intikeramik Alamasri Inds. Tbk (IKAI).


