Govt to Ease Regulations to Attract More Mining Investments

Jakarta: The Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry is committed to ease its regulations in order to attract more mining investments.



"Investors will have more certainty," the ministry's mineral and coal director general Bambang Gatot Ariyono told reporters on Monday.

The government will help coal investors to get the production operation special mining business licence (OP-IUPK). The ministry will once again revise the government regulation concerning the issue."So they can easily expand their investments," the official added.According to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS), Indonesian economy grew by 5.17 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2018. On the production side, the highest growth was achieved by the Other Services sector at 9.19 percent. On the expenditure side, the highest growth was achieved by the Non-Profit Institutions Serving Households component at 8.49%.Cumulatively, the economy also grew by 5.17 percent in the first three quarters of 2018. By production, the highest growth was achieved by the Other Services sector at 8.95 percent. By expenditures, the highest growth was achieved by the Non-Profit Institutions Serving Households component at 8.45%.(WAH)