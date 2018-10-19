En
BI Predicts 0.12% Inflation in October 2018

Husen Miftahudin    •    19 Oktober 2018 18:59 WIB
indonesian economy (en)
En Business (En)
Illustration (Photo:MI/Panca Syurkani)

Jakarta: Bank Indonesia (BI) has predicted that October's inflation will reach around 0.12 percent month-to-month.

"This month's inflation will be mainly influenced by rising non-subsidized fuel prices. It will also be influenced by chili pepper prices," BI Governor Perry Warjiyo told reporters on Friday.

"This year's inflation will be under control. It will be around 3.5 percent by the end of the year," he added.

According to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS), the year-to-date inflation stood at 1.94 percent in September 2018. In the meantime, the year-on-year inflation stood at 2.88 percent last month.

"The year-to-date inflation stood at 1.94 percent and the year-on-year inflation stood at 2.88 percent," BPS head Suhariyanto told a press briefing on October 1.


(WAH)

