Finance Ministry Predicts Lower Budget Deficit This Year

Jakarta: The Finance Ministry has projected that the budget deficit is estimated to reach around 1.83-2.04 percent this year.



"The budget deficit is estimated to reach around 1.83-2.04 percent by the end of the year," Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati told reporters on Wednesday.

"The realization of budget deficit stood at 1.35 percent as of September 2018," the former World Bank managing director added.According to the ministry, the realization of government expenditures stood at Rp1,512.6 trillion. On the other hand, the realization of government revenues stood at Rp1,312.3 trillion.In addition, the realization of Central Government Expenditures (BPP) stood at Rp938.7 trillion or 64.54 percent of the ceiling. In the meantime, the realization of Regional Transfer and Village Funds (TKDD) stood at Rp573,8 trillion or 74.9 percent of the ceiling."The government will maintain a healthy and sustainable state budget by addressing the primary balance deficit," she added.(WAH)