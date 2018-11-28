En
Jokowi Inaugurates Solo-Ngawi Toll Road

Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    28 November 2018 11:44 WIB
Jokowi Inaugurates Solo-Ngawi Toll Road
President Joko Widodo (Photo: Medcom.id/Fikar)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inaugurated the Sragen-Ngawi segment of the Solo-Ngawi toll road in Sragen regency on Wednesday, November 28, 2018.

"Jakarta and Surabaya will be fully connected by the end of the year," President Jokowi said.

According to reports, the Solo-Ngawi toll road comprises three segments. They are Ngawi-Klitik, Kartasura-Sragen and Sragen-Ngawi segments. 

In addition, the 90-km-long toll road is supported with eight toll gates. They are GT Colomadu, GT Bandara, GT Ngemplak, GT Purwodadi, GT Karanganyar, GT Sragen, GT Sragen Timur and GT Ngawi.

"This toll road should be able to boost the mobility of goods and people," President Jokowi said.



(WAH)

