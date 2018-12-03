En
Burger

Most Popular

Toll Road to Connect Merak and Surabaya during Year-End Holidays

Toll Road to Connect Merak and Surabaya during Year-End Holidays

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

New SKK Migas Chairman Expected to Increase Oil Reserves

Suci Sedya Utami    •    03 Desember 2018 18:56 WIB
indonesian economy (en)
En Business (En)
New SKK Migas Chairman Expected to Increase Oil Reserves
SKK Migas chairman Dwi Soethipto (Photo:Medcom.id/Suci)

Jakarta: Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) Minister Ignasius Jonan has instructed freshly-inaugurated Special Task Force for Upstream Oil and Gas Business Activities (SKK Migas) Dwi Soetjipto to search for new oil and gas reserves.

"It is for future explorations. It is for the next ten years," Jonan told reporters on Monday.

Baca juga
The inauguration ceremony was held at the ESDM Ministry head office in Central Jakarta this morning. It was attended by high-ranking officials from related government agencies.

Dwi replaced Amien Sunaryadi who entered retirement. He previous served as the president director of state energy giant PT Pertamina.

According to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS), Indonesia's exports stood at $150.88 billion in January-October 2018. It increased by 8.84 percent compared to the same period last year.

In the meantime, Indonesia's oil and gas exports stood at $14.23 billion in January-October 2018.  It increased by around 10 percent compared to the same period last year.



(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, medcom.id - Media Group, All Rights Reserved - business-en/ rendering in 0.0844 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv