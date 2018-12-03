New SKK Migas Chairman Expected to Increase Oil Reserves

Jakarta: Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) Minister Ignasius Jonan has instructed freshly-inaugurated Special Task Force for Upstream Oil and Gas Business Activities (SKK Migas) Dwi Soetjipto to search for new oil and gas reserves.



"It is for future explorations. It is for the next ten years," Jonan told reporters on Monday.

The inauguration ceremony was held at the ESDM Ministry head office in Central Jakarta this morning. It was attended by high-ranking officials from related government agencies.Dwi replaced Amien Sunaryadi who entered retirement. He previous served as the president director of state energy giant PT Pertamina.According to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS), Indonesia's exports stood at $150.88 billion in January-October 2018. It increased by 8.84 percent compared to the same period last year.In the meantime, Indonesia's oil and gas exports stood at $14.23 billion in January-October 2018. It increased by around 10 percent compared to the same period last year.(WAH)