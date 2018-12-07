BI Records 0.3% Inflation in First Week of December 2018

Jakarta: Bank Indonesia senior deputy governor Mirza Adityaswara on Friday said inflation stood at 0.3 percent month-to-month in the first week of December 2018.



"A number of prices increased in the first week of the month such as eggs, scallots, carrots and yardlong beans," the central bank official told reporters on Friday.

Last month, the annual consumer prices index reached 3.23 percent. In the meantime, consumer prices increased by 0.27 percent.According to Central Statistics Agency (BPS), as many as 70 surveyed cities experienced inflation. On the other hand, the other 12 surveyed cities experienced deflation.The highest inflation was recorded in Merauke with 2.05 percent, while the lowest inflation was recorded in Balikpapan with 0.01 percent.The highest deflation was recorded in Medan with 0.64 percent, while the lowest deflation was recorded in Pematang Siantar and Pangkal Pinang with 0.01 percent."It is still under control. It is still below 3.5 percent," BPS chairman Suhariyanto told a press conference earlier this week.(WAH)