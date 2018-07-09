Indonesian Stocks Surge in First Session

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 1.14 percent or 64.61 points to 5,759.52 before break on Monday.



The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) increased by 1.36 percent or 12.16 points to 907.55 at the end of the first session.

According to RTI Infokom, as many as 238 stocks were up, 118 were down and 104 were unchanged.The top gainers were PT First Indo American Leasing Tbk (FINN), PT Trimuda Nuansa Citra Tbk (TNCA), PT Medco Energi International Tbk (MEDC), PT XL Axiata Tbk (EXCL) and PT Elnusa Tbk (ELSA).The top losers were PT Guna Timur Raya Tbk (TRUK), PT Sidomulyo Selaras Tbk (SDMU), PT Media Nusantara Citra Tbk (MNCN), PT Matahari Department Store Tbk (LPPF) and PT Jaya Real Property tbk (JRPT).(WAH)