JISDOR Appreciates to Rp13,760 Per Dollar

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.4 percent or five points to Rp13,760 per dollar on Wednesday, April 4, 2018.



According to Bloomberg, the Indonesian rupiah spot exchange rate depreciated by 0.01 percent or two points to Rp13,766 per dollar as of 44:59 AM EDT or 3:59 PM Jakarta time.

The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 1.16 percent or 71.91 points to 6,157.1 on Wednesday, April 4, 2018.According to RTI Infokom, as many as 262 stocks were down, 113 were up and 106 were unchanged.Some of the top losers were PT Budi Starch & Sweetener Tbk (BUDI), PT Golden Plantation Tbk (GOLL) and PT Dyandra Media International Tbk (DYAN).(WAH)