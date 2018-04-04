JISDOR Appreciates to Rp13,760 Per Dollar

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.4 percent or five points to Rp13,760 per dollar on Wednesday, April 4, 2018.
According to Bloomberg, the Indonesian rupiah spot exchange rate depreciated by 0.01 percent or two points to Rp13,766 per dollar as of 44:59 AM EDT or 3:59 PM Jakarta time.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.03 percent or four points to Rp13,761 per dollar on Tuesday, Marc…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) remained unchanged at Rp13,765 per dollar on Monday, March 19, 2018.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.12 percent or 17 points to Rp13,765 per dollar on Friday, March 1…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.07 percent or nine points to Rp13,748 per dollar on Wednesday, Ma…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.13 percent or 18 points to Rp13,739 per dollar on Wednesday, Marc…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.08 percent or 11 points to Rp13,757 per dollar on Tuesday, March …
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.19 percent or 26 points to Rp13,768 per dollar on Monday, March 1…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.08 percent or 11 points to Rp13,659 per dollar on Monday, Februar…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.04 percent or five points to Rp13,670 per dollar on Friday, Febru…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.61 percent or 83 points to Rp13,582 per dollar on Thursday, Febru…
Kekurangan vitamin D meningkatkan risiko penyakit berbahaya yang dapat berakibat fatal.
Pada umumnya orang tahu manfaat kalsium untuk menjaga kesehatan tulang dan gigi. Lebih dari itu, kal…
Home only to grazing sheep just a decade or so ago, a stretch of Moroccan coastline near Tangiers is now abuzz as its new port pre…
Indian airline Jet Airways has entered an agreement to buy 75 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in a deal that could be worth more than $7 b…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 1.16 percent or 71.91 points to 6,157.1 on Wednesday, April 4, 2018.
China unveiled plans Wednesday to hit major US exports worth $50 billion such as soybeans, cars and small airplanes with retaliato…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.03 percent or 1.86 points to 6,320.87 before break on Wednesday.
The United States has published a list of $50 billion in Chinese imports set to be hit by US tariffs, prompting Beijing to promise…
Asian stocks dropped sharply at the open Tuesday, following Wall Street lower as fears of a trade war between the United States an…
The United States on Monday blasted as 'unfair' Chinese tariffs imposed on 128 US imports worth USD3 billion.
The Jakarta composite index (IHSG) closed 0.83 percent higher on Monday on investors buying share selectively .
Tokyo stocks led Asian markets higher on Monday, shrugging off disappointing business confidence data to climb slightly higher in …