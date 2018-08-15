Indonesia Posts $2.03 Trade Deficit in July 2018

Jakarta: Indonesia posted a trade deficit of $2.03 billion in July 2018, the National Statistics Agency (BPS) announced Wednesday.
According to the agency, the country's export value stood at $16.24 billion last month. It increased by 25.19 percent compared to the previous month.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) and Bank Indonesia (BI) have agreed to renew their Bilateral Local Currency Swap Agreement (BC…
The Finance Ministry has decided to erase various related taxes in order to boost export-oriented processing industry.
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution believes the country's economy could grow by 5.3 percent this year.
Indonesia posted a gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 5.27 percent in the second quarter of 2018, the Central Statistics Agenc…
Jika Anda merasa produktivitas menurun, jangan dibiarkan berlarut-larut. Segera atasi.
Stamina menjadi menurun dan badan mudah sakit jika Anda bekerja ekstra keras dan kurang tidur.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo today gathered his economic team to discuss about the rising global economic uncertainty.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has instructed the State-Owned Enterprises Ministry to increase cement and steel supplies…
Domestic and foreign investment realization in Indonesia grew by 3.1 percent year-on-year to Rp176.3 trillion in the second quarte…
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati has prepared measures to address volatile global financial markets.
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati today inspected Soekarno-Hatta International Airport (SHIA) ahead of the upcoming Asian Gam…
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution believes that investment growth could reach seven percent in the second…
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) and Bank Indonesia (BI) have agreed to renew their Bilateral Local Currency Swap Agreement (BC…
The Finance Ministry has decided to erase various related taxes in order to boost export-oriented processing industry.
Bank Indonesia (BI) believes that the upcoming Asian Games could boost the economy of Jakarta.