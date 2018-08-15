Indonesia Posts $2.03 Trade Deficit in July 2018

Jakarta: Indonesia posted a trade deficit of $2.03 billion in July 2018, the National Statistics Agency (BPS) announced Wednesday.



According to the agency, the country's export value stood at $16.24 billion last month. It increased by 25.19 percent compared to the previous month.

On the other hand, the country's import value stood at $18.27 billlion last month. It increased by 62.17 percent compared to the previous month."The export growth is quite high but the import growth is still higher," BPS head Suhariyanto told reporters.The country recorded a current account deficit of $8.0 billion (3.0% of GDP) in the second quarter of 2018. The number increased from $5.7 billion (2.2% of GDP) in the previous quarter.The increase in current account deficit was influenced by narrowed non-oil and gas trade surplus amid increase in oil and gas trade deficit. The narrowed non-oil and gas trade surplus was mainly due to the increase in imports of raw materials and capital goods.(WAH)