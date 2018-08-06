Indonesia Posts 5.27% GDP Growth in Q2 2018: BPS

Jakarta: Indonesia posted a gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 5.27 percent in the second quarter of 2018, the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced Monday.



"Indonesia's economy cumulatively grew by 5.17 percent in the first semester of 2018," BPS head Suharianto said in a press conference.

In terms of expenditure, the highest growth was achieved by Consumption Expenditures of Non-Profit Institutions Serving Household (PK-LNPRT) at 8.71 percent. In terms of production, the highest growth was achieved by Other Services field at 9.22 percent."In the second quarter, food and beverages industry was supported by higher production of CPO. In addition, textile and clothing industry was affected by higher demands during Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr holidays," the BPS leader told reporters.Spatially, provinces in Java island is the biggest contributors of the country's GDP which was 58.61 percent. In the meantime, provinces in Sumatra island is the second largest contributors which was 21.54 percent.(WAH)