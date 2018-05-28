JCI Up to 6068

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 1.55 percent or 92.58 points to 6,068.33 on Monday, May 28, 2018.



The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, increased by 2.01 percent or 19.28 points to 977.66 in today's trading session.

According to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume was 9.5 billion rupiahs worth 8.41 trillion rupiahs.In addition, as many as 227 stocks were up, 158 were down and 127 were unchanged.The top gainers were PT Hotel Mandarine Regency Tbk (HOME), PT Bank BRIsyariah Tbk (BRIS) and PT Bank Tabungan Negara (Persero).The top losers were PT Sarimelati Kencana Tbk (PZZA), PT Express Transindo Utama Tbk (TAXI) and PT Mitra Investindo Tbk (MITI).Meanwhile, the Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.71 percent or 101 points to Rp14,065 per dollar today.According to Bloomberg, the Indonesian rupiah spot exchange rate appreciated by 0.92 percent or 130 points to Rp13,995 per dollar as of 4:57 AM EDT or 3:57 PM Jakarta time.(WAH)