New BI Deputy Governor Inaugurated

Jakarta: Supreme Court chief Hatta Ali has inaugurated Dody Budy Waluyo as the new Bank Indonesia deputy governor.
The inauguration ceremony was held at the Supreme Court headquarters on Wednesday morning. It was attended by several officials including Bank Indonesia governor Agus Martowardojo.
Bank Indonesia maintained its 7 day reverse repo rate at 4.25 percent in the Board of Governors' Meeting this week.
This precautionary step following a widespread surge in cases of ATM skimming.
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution has announced President Joko "Jokowi" widodo may launch the O…
The Indonesian Coordinating Ministry of Economic affairs has revealed that the country's economy may reach below 5.01 percent …
The Indonesian government is confident that Indian investors are interested in the country's infrastructure projects.
The Indonesian Life Insurance Association (AAJI) announced the national life insurance industry recorded a total income of Rp254,2…
Indonesia has recorded a trade defict for the third consecutive month in February 2017.
The International Finance Corporation (IFC) will allocate up to $1 billion for the renewable energy industry in Indonesia this yea…
The Indonesian government will introduce a number of incentives to attract more foreign investments.
Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR) raised Indonesia's sovereign credit Rating by one level to BBB/Stable Outlook on Thursday, Fe…
The Jakarta Composite Index increased by 0.32 percent or 19.97 points to 6,305.73 before break on Wednesday.
Asian markets climbed Wednesday following a rally on Wall Street as easing trade and Syria concerns.
China announced Tuesday a timeline to open up its manufacturing sector including scrapping ownership limits for foreign automakers…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.03 percent or four points to Rp13,770 per dollar on Tuesday, Apri…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.02 percent or 0.99 points to 6,285.76 on Tuesday, April 17, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.12 percent or 7.21 points to 6293.96 before break on Tuesday.
The world's number two economy exceeded the 6.7 percent growth forecast by analysts.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.09 percent or 13 points to Rp13,766 per dollar on Monday, April 1…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.26 percent or 16.42 points to 6,286.75 on Monday, April 16, 2018.
Indonesia posted a trade surplus of USD1.09 billion in March 2018, the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced Monday.