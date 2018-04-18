New BI Deputy Governor Inaugurated

Jakarta: Supreme Court chief Hatta Ali has inaugurated Dody Budy Waluyo as the new Bank Indonesia deputy governor.



The inauguration ceremony was held at the Supreme Court headquarters on Wednesday morning. It was attended by several officials including Bank Indonesia governor Agus Martowardojo.

Dody previously served as the head of Strategic Management and Governance Department. He held the position for around three years.The House of Representatives Commission XI overseeing financial affairs held fit and proper tests in March. They reviewed Dody and two other candidates at the time.The other candidates were Bank Indonesia's Monetary Management Department head Doddy Zulverdi and the central bank's West Java representative office head Wiwiek Sisto Widayat.(WAH)