Indonesia Posts 0.4% Inflation in Third Week of December: BI

Jakarta: Bank Indonesia governor Perry Warjiyo has said that Indonesia's inflation stood at 0.4 percent in the third week of December 2018.



"We recorded higher food prices ahead of Christmas and New Year holidays. It is normal," the BI leader said.

"We believes that this year's annual inflation will stay below 3.2 percent. It is in line with our earlier prediction," he added.Last month, the annual consumer prices index reached 3.23 percent. In the meantime, consumer prices increased by 0.27 percent.According to Central Statistics Agency (BPS), as many as 70 surveyed cities experienced inflation. On the other hand, the other 12 surveyed cities experienced deflation.The highest inflation was recorded in Merauke with 2.05 percent, while the lowest inflation was recorded in Balikpapan with 0.01 percent.The highest deflation was recorded in Medan with 0.64 percent, while the lowest deflation was recorded in Pematang Siantar and Pangkal Pinang with 0.01 percent.(WAH)