8.03% Minimum Wage Rise May Affect Labor-Intensive Sectors: Apindo

Jakarta: The Indonesian Entrepreneurs Association (Apindo) has warned that a 8.03 percent increase in the provinical minimum wage (UMP) for 2019 will affect labor-intensive sectors in the country.
"It may sacrifice labor-intensive sectors. We may experience the impacts," Apindo executive director Danang Girindrawardana told Medcom.id on Thursday.
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati strongly believes that Indonesia's trade balance will recover by the end of 2018.
Indonesia recorded a trade surplus of USD 0.23 billion in September 2018, the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced Monday. …
International Monetary Fund managing director Christine Lagarde has praised Indonesia's courage and resilience in the wake of …
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines …
Di Singapura banyak dijumpai bangunan bergaya futuristik, bermacam-macam tempat wisata, sekaligus su…
Jika seseorang menganut pola hidup tidak sehat, maka kadar kolesterol jahat (LDL) akan meningkat.
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati has encouraged companies and entrepreneurs to apply for tax cuts or tax holidays.
The government collected Rp900.9 trillion in tax revenue as of September 2018, increasing by 16.8 percent compared to the same per…
The Finance Ministry has projected that the budget deficit is estimated to reach around 1.83-2.04 percent this year.
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati on Wednesday announced the realization of government spending as of the end of September 20…
Downstream Oil and Gas Regulatory Agency (BPH Migas) Fansurullah head on Wednesday said that the government will continue to devel…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has instructed his cabinet to improve the nation's balance of trade by limiting impor…
