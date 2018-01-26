JCI Up 0.42% in First Session

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.42 percent or 27.95 points to 6643.28 before break on Friday.



According to RTI Infokom, the transaction volume was about 6.18 billion shares worth around 5.22 trillion rupiahs.

Moreover, as many as 189 stocks were up, 129 were down and 126 were unchanged.The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) increased by 0.53 percent or 5.89 points to 1,123.72 at the end of the morning session.In the first session, the top gainers were KMI Wire & Cable Tbk (KBLI), PT Logindo Samudramakmur Tbk (LEAD) and PT Soechi Lines Tbk (SOCI).On the other hand, the top losers were PT Langgeng Makmur Plastic I Tbk (LMP), PPT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk (TPIA) and PT Benakat Integra Tbk (BIPI).(WAH)