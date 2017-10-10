JCI Down 0.028% in Morning Session

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 1.661 points (0.028 percent) to 5,913.272 in the morning session on Tuesday, October 10, 2017.



According to RTI Infokom, the transaction volume were about 7.23 billion shares worth around 3.43 trillion rupiah.

Furthermore, 130 stocks were down, 158 were up and 116 were unchanged.The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) decreased by 1.857 points (0.188 percent) to 984.091 at the end of the opening session.The top losers were PT Garuda Maintenance Facility Aero Asia Tbk (GMFI), PT Barito Pacific Tbk (BRPT), PT Arthavest Tbk (ARTA), PT Summarecon Agung Tbk (SMRA) and PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk (PGAS).The top gainers were PT Ancora Indonesia Resources Tbk (OKAS), PT Logindo Samudramakmur Tbk (LEAD), PT Totalindo Eka Persada Tbk (TOPS), PT Gajah Tunggal Tbk (GJTL) and PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (INCO).(WAH)