Indonesian Stocks Slump in First Session

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 1.64 percent or 94.69 points to 5,692.87 before break on Thursday.



The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) decreased by 1.64 percent or 14.79 points to 886.21 at the end of the first session.

According to RTI Infokom, as many as 340 stocks were down, 68 were up and 76 were unchanged.The top losers were PT Energi Mega Persada Tbk (ENRG), PT Pabrik Kertas Tjiwi Kimia Tbk (TKIM) and PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk (ERAA), PT Indomobil Sukses Internasional Tbk (IMAS) and PT Integra Indocabinet Tbk (WOOD).The top gainers were PT Mitra Investindo Tbk (MITI), PT Benakat Integra Tbk (BIPI), PT Jaya Real Property Tbk (JRPT), PT Indofarma Tbk (INAF) and PT Eureka Prima Jakarta Tbk (LCGP).Meanwhile, the Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (Jisdor) depreciated by 0.76 percent or 108 points to Rp12,271 per dollar today.(WAH)