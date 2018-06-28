En
Burger

Most Popular

EU Split on Migration at 'Mother of All Summits'

EU Split on Migration at 'Mother of All Summits'

Foreign Divers, Soldiers Join Rescue for Thai Children Trapped in Cave

Foreign Divers, Soldiers Join Rescue for Thai Children Trapped in Cave

Indonesian Stocks Slump in First Session

Indonesian Stocks Slump in First Session

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Indonesian Stocks Slump in First Session

   •    28 Juni 2018 12:53 WIB
stock market (en)
En Business (En)
Indonesian Stocks Slump in First Session
Illustration (Photo:MI/Adam Dwi)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 1.64 percent or 94.69 points to 5,692.87 before break on Thursday.

The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) decreased by 1.64 percent or 14.79 points to 886.21 at the end of the first session.

Baca juga
According to RTI Infokom, as many as 340 stocks were down, 68 were up and 76 were unchanged.

The top losers were PT Energi Mega Persada Tbk (ENRG), PT Pabrik Kertas Tjiwi Kimia Tbk (TKIM) and PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk (ERAA), PT Indomobil Sukses Internasional Tbk (IMAS) and PT Integra Indocabinet Tbk (WOOD).

The top gainers were PT Mitra Investindo Tbk (MITI), PT Benakat Integra Tbk (BIPI), PT Jaya Real Property Tbk (JRPT), PT Indofarma Tbk (INAF) and PT Eureka Prima Jakarta Tbk (LCGP).

Meanwhile, the Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (Jisdor) depreciated by 0.76 percent or 108 points to Rp12,271 per dollar today.



(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - business-en/ rendering in 0.0693 seconds [51]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv