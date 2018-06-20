European Firms Say China Business 'More Difficult'

Shanghai: European companies complain they still face a tough business climate in China despite Beijing's pledges of openness, with about half saying it has become tougher in the past year, according to a survey released Wednesday.
The study comes as President Xi Jinping looks to portray the world's number two as being at the forefront of the globalisation cause just as the United States appears to be stepping back from the world stage.
It speaks two languages, gives math lessons, tells jokes and interacts with children through the tablet screen in its chest -- Chi…
The Tokyo DisneySea theme park is getting a $2.3 billion overhaul and adding a section based on the wildly popular movie "Fro…
Shares in Chinese telecoms equipment maker ZTE collapsed 39 percent Wednesday as trading in the company resumed after it reached a…
Most South Korean newspapers reacted with cautious optimism Wednesday to the historic meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un…
Selain air putih, ada beberapa minuman lain yang baik diminum untuk menjaga tubuh tetap terhidrasi.
Orang yang mengikuti diet Mediterania memiliki risiko lebih rendah terkena diabetes tipe 2.
Slumping US industrial giant General Electric will be booted from the prestigious Dow Jones stock index next week, S&P Dow Jon…
Shanghai and Hong Kong stocks plunge on Tuesday on investors' fears that the US and China could be heading for a full-blown tr…
The US Senate defied President Donald Trump on Monday by voting to overrule his administration's deal with Chinese telecom fir…
Beijing on Tuesday accused Donald Trump of "blackmail" and warned it would retaliate in kind after the US president thre…
Audi chief executive Rupert Stadler has been arrested in connection with parent company Volkswagen's "dieselgate" em…
Fresh fears of a trade war between the world's top two economies sent Asia markets tumbling on Monday after the United States …
EU countries on Thursday approved a raft of retaliatory tariffs, including on whiskey and motorcycles, against painful duties impo…
The president of Britain's main business lobby on Wednesday warned that the country's car industry risked "becoming e…
Shares in Chinese telecoms equipment maker ZTE collapsed 39 percent Wednesday as trading in the company resumed after it reached a…