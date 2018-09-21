This Year's State Revenue Has Reached Rp1152.8 Trillion: Sri Mulyani

Jakarta: The government has reaped Rp1,152.8 trillion in state revenue as of August 2018, or 60.8 percent of the target in the 2018 state budget.



"It was higher by 18.4 percent compared to the same period last year," Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati told reporters on Friday.

According to the official data, the tax revenue reached Rp907.5 trillion in January-August 2018. It increased by 16.5 percent compared to the same period last year.Besides that, the non-tax revenue reached Rp240.2 trillion in January-August 2018. It increased by 24.3 percent compared to the same period last year."Our tax revenue growth was also high last year but it was still below 9.5 percent," she added.(WAH)