JCI Surges 77 Points in First Session

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 1.24 percent or 77.02 points to 5,810.88 before break on Tuesday.
The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, increased by 1.92 percent or 17.39 points to 924.3 at the first session.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.44 percent or 25.54 points to 5815.92 on Thursday, May 17, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.74 percent or 42.98 points to 5884.44 before break on Thursday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.06 percent or 2.25 points to 5,841.46 on Wedneesday, May 16, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 1.83 percent or 109.04 points to 5,838.12 on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.3 percent or 17.27 points to 5751.12 on Tuesday, May 22, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.86 percent or 49.46 points to 5733.85 on Monday, May 21, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.72 percent or 41.73 points to 5741.58 befoore break on Monday.