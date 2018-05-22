JCI Surges 77 Points in First Session

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 1.24 percent or 77.02 points to 5,810.88 before break on Tuesday.



The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, increased by 1.92 percent or 17.39 points to 924.3 at the first session.

According to RTI Infokom, as many as 214 stocks were up, 143 were down and 99 were unchanged.Some of the top gainers were PT Smartfren Telecom Tbk (FREN), PT PP (Persero) Tbk (PTPP), PT Mitra Investindo Tbk (MITI), PT Indomobil Sukses Internasional Tbk (IMAS) and PT Astra International Tbk (ASII).Some of the top losers were PT Intikeramik Alamasri Inds Tbk (IKAI), PT Harum Energy Tbk (HRUM) Tbk, PT MNC Investama Tbk (BHIT), PT TIga Pilar Sejahtera Food Tbk (AISA) and PT Triwira Insanlestari Tbk (TRIL).(WAH)