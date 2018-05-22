En
Burger

Most Popular

Arctic Coastal Powers Back 'Peaceful' Dialogue over Disputes

Arctic Coastal Powers Back 'Peaceful' Dialogue over Disputes

China to Cut Auto Tariffs on July 1 as Trade Tensions Ease

China to Cut Auto Tariffs on July 1 as Trade Tensions Ease

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

JCI Surges 77 Points in First Session

   •    22 Mei 2018 12:54 WIB
stock market (en)
En Business (En)
JCI Surges 77 Points in First Session
Illustration (Photo: MI/Rommy Pujianto)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 1.24 percent or 77.02 points to 5,810.88 before break on Tuesday.

The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, increased by 1.92 percent or 17.39 points to 924.3 at the first session.

Baca juga
According to RTI Infokom, as many as 214 stocks were up, 143 were down and 99 were unchanged.

Some of the top gainers were PT Smartfren Telecom Tbk (FREN), PT PP (Persero) Tbk (PTPP), PT Mitra Investindo Tbk (MITI), PT Indomobil Sukses Internasional Tbk (IMAS) and PT Astra International Tbk (ASII).

Some of the top losers were PT Intikeramik Alamasri Inds Tbk (IKAI), PT Harum Energy Tbk (HRUM) Tbk, PT MNC Investama Tbk (BHIT), PT TIga Pilar Sejahtera Food Tbk (AISA) and PT Triwira Insanlestari Tbk (TRIL).


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - business-en/ rendering in 0.0897 seconds [51]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv