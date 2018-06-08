RI's Foreign Exchange Reserves Stood at $122.9 Billion in May: BI

Jakarta: Indonesia’s official reserve assets stood at $122.9 billion as of end-May 2018, Bank Indonesia (BI) announced Friday.
"Still high enough although lower than the end of April 2018 level at $124.9 billion," the central bank stated.
