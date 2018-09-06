En
Govt Has Enough Rice Stocks: Trade Minister

Jokowi to Visit Islamic Boarding Schools in East Java

Govt Ready to Complete 26 Strategic Projects This Year

Eko Nordiansyah    •    06 September 2018 15:59 WIB
indonesian economy (en)
En Business (En)
Trade Minister Enggartiasto Lukita (Photo:Medcom/Eko)

Jakarta: Trade Minister Enggartiasto Lukita on Thursday ensured that the National Logistics Agency (Bulog) has enough rice stoks to maintain low inflation.

"We need to maintain low inflation. We recently experienced deflation," the NasDem Party politician said.

"Bulog will prepare the plans. The agency is ready to hold market operations," he added.

According to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS), on a month-to-month basis, Indonesia posted a deflation of 0.05 percent in August 2018. In the meantime, on a year-on-year basis, the country recorded an annual inflation of 3.2 percent last month.

"It is still below our annual inflation target of 3.5 percent. It is still under control," BPS chairman Suhariyanto said.



(WAH)

