Tokyo: Tokyo stocks opened slightly higher Friday, propped up by a lower yen and gains on Wall Street, but traders appeared in wait-and-see mode ahead of crucial US jobs data.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.20 percent or 43.94 points to 21,689.36 in early trade while the broader Topix index was up 0.16 percent or 2.75 points at 1,727.36.
"A wait-and-see mood tends to increase ahead of the release of US jobs data...but the market will likely stay solid with risk aversion among investors receding," Okasan Online Securities said in a commentary.
Market players scrutinise the monthly jobs report from the US Department of Labor, set to be released later Friday, for clues on the US monetary policy.
Wall Street stocks moved higher for the third straight session on Thursday as investors judged recent US-China trade war fears may be overblown.
The dollar was trading at 107.13 yen, off from 107.38 yen in New York Thursday afternoon but still up from rates below 107.00 when the Tokyo market closed on Thursday.
A lower yen is good for Japanese exporters as it inflates their profits earned overseas.
Toyota shares added 0.23 percent to 6,766 yen while Nissan was up 0.67 to 1,116 yen.
Takeda Pharmaceutical fell 3.83 percent to 5,063 yen on reports that it was moving towards a giant take-over of Ireland-based drugmaker Shire. (AFP)
(FJR)
Tokyo stocks led Asian markets higher on Monday, shrugging off disappointing business confidence data to climb slightly higher in …
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.78 percent or 48.15 points to 6188.99 on Thursday, March 29, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.51 percent or 31.18 points to 6109.66 before break on Thursday.
Most Asian stocks extended their selling on Thursday as a volatile week draws to an early close in many markets.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 1.1 percent or 68.51 points to 6140.84 on Wednesday, March 28, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.15 percent or 9.18 points to 6209,35 on Tuesday, March 27, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) rose by 0.55 percent or 33.82 points to 6233.99 before break on Tuesday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.17 percent or 10.53 points to 6,200.17 on Monday, March 26, 2018.
Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday with the yen staying high against the dollar amid fears of a global trade war.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) fell by 0.69 percent or 43.38 points to 6,210.7 on Friday, March 23, 2018.
Pada umumnya orang tahu manfaat kalsium untuk menjaga kesehatan tulang dan gigi. Lebih dari itu, kal…
Kekurangan vitamin D meningkatkan risiko penyakit berbahaya yang dapat berakibat fatal.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.05 percent or seven points to Rp13,767 per dollar on Thursday, Ap…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.42 percent or 26.13 points to 6,183.23 on Thursday, April 5, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.39 percent or 23.9 points to 6,180.99 before break on Thursday.
Tokyo led the gainers, climbing a solid 1.5 percent as the more positive market sentiment reduced demand for the safe-haven yen, p…
Home only to grazing sheep just a decade or so ago, a stretch of Moroccan coastline near Tangiers is now abuzz as its new port pre…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.4 percent or five points to Rp13,760 per dollar on Wednesday, Apr…
Indian airline Jet Airways has entered an agreement to buy 75 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in a deal that could be worth more than $7 b…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 1.16 percent or 71.91 points to 6,157.1 on Wednesday, April 4, 2018.
China unveiled plans Wednesday to hit major US exports worth $50 billion such as soybeans, cars and small airplanes with retaliato…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.03 percent or 1.86 points to 6,320.87 before break on Wednesday.