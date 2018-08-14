Govt to Increase Steel and Cement Supplies in Lombok

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has instructed the State-Owned Enterprises Ministry to increase cement and steel supplies in earthquake-devastated Lombok island.



"I have called state-owned enterprises minister last night. We have started the process today," said Jokowi in Pemenang Timur, North Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara on Tuesday, August 14, 2018.

"The prices won't change. The stocks will come directly from the factories," Jokowi added.The magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck the island on August 5. With a depth of 15 km, the epicenter was located 18 km northwest of East Lombok regency.The earthquake triggered small tsunami waves in several regions. According to authorities, the tremor was felt in Bali, Sumbawa and Java.The earthquake killed at least 436 people and injured hundreds. In addition to that, the disaster damaged more than 60 thousand houses and other buildings.(WAH)