Govt to Increase Steel and Cement Supplies in Lombok

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has instructed the State-Owned Enterprises Ministry to increase cement and steel supplies in earthquake-devastated Lombok island.
"I have called state-owned enterprises minister last night. We have started the process today," said Jokowi in Pemenang Timur, North Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara on Tuesday, August 14, 2018.
The West Nusa Tenggara provincial administration has decided to extend the emergency period in earthquake-devastated Lombok island…
The number of confirmed deaths from Sunday's earthquake in the island of Lombok has risen to 259, the National Disaster Mitiga…
A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck the island of Lombok at 12.25 PM West Indonesia Time (WIB) on Thursday, August 9. 2018.
A magnitude 5.2 earhquake struck Malang, East Java at 01.09 PM West Indonesia Time (WIB) on Wednesday, August 8, 2018.
Sebuah penelitian menunjukkan, dua dari lima orang dewasa merasa lelah hampir sepanjang waktu.
Jika Anda merasa produktivitas menurun, jangan dibiarkan berlarut-larut. Segera atasi.
Domestic and foreign investment realization in Indonesia grew by 3.1 percent year-on-year to Rp176.3 trillion in the second quarte…
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati has prepared measures to address volatile global financial markets.
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati today inspected Soekarno-Hatta International Airport (SHIA) ahead of the upcoming Asian Gam…
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution believes that investment growth could reach seven percent in the second…
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) and Bank Indonesia (BI) have agreed to renew their Bilateral Local Currency Swap Agreement (BC…
The Finance Ministry has decided to erase various related taxes in order to boost export-oriented processing industry.
Bank Indonesia (BI) believes that the upcoming Asian Games could boost the economy of Jakarta.
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution believes the country's economy could grow by 5.3 percent this year.
Indonesia posted a gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 5.27 percent in the second quarter of 2018, the Central Statistics Agenc…