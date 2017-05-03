En
JISDOR Appreciates 19 Points

Arif Wicaksono    •    03 Mei 2017 17:23 WIB
Illustration (Photo: MI/Rommy Pujianto)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 19 points to Rp13,297 per dollar on Wednesdau, May 3, 2017.

"The rupiah could appreciate further," Samuel Sekuritas analyst Rangga Cipta said.

Meanwhile, the Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.501 percent to 5,647.368 points on Wednesday, May 3, 2017.

The transaction volume reached around 9.6 billion shares worth around 6.9 trillion rupiah.

Moreover, 93 stocks were up, 236 stocks were down and 94 stocks were unchanged.


(WAH)

