JCI Surges 0.805%

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.805 percent to 5,726.530 points on Wednesday, April 26, 2017.
The transaction volume reached around 10.8 billion shares. The transaction value reached around 7.8 trillion rupiah.
The Jakarta Composite Index increased by 0.520 percent to 5,606.517 points on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.
Tokyo stocks opened higher Tuesday as a weaker yen lifted exporters following reported remarks by the US treasury secretary that a…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by nine points to Rp13,255 per dollar on Monday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.695 percent to 5,577.487 points on Monday, April 17, 2017.
Tokyo shares opened lower Friday on rising geopolitical fears after the US military dropped a massive bomb in Afghanistan.
The Jakarta Composite Index decreased by 0.489 percent to 5,616.545 points on Thursday, April 13, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.288 percent to 5,644.155 points on Wednesday, April 12, 2017.
Traders were subdued as they watched developments following last week's US strike on Syria and intensifying sabre-rattling by …
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.290 percent to 5,627.923 points on Tuesday, April 11, 2017.
The Jakarta composite Index decreased by 0.163 percent to 5,644.299 points on Monday, April 10, 2017.
Anak sebaiknya tidak diperkenalkan menggunakan gadget terlalu dini. Mengapa?
Penuaan bisa terjadi lebih cepat akibat faktor gaya hidup tidak sehat.
The National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas) believes the country's gross domestic product growth can reach 5.6 percent…
The Invesment coordinating Board (BKPM) reported that the country's investment realization reached Rp165.8 trillion in the fir…
Trade tensions spiked between Washington and Ottawa on Tuesday as President Donald Trump accused Canada of being 'very rough&#…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.288 percent to 5,680.796 points on Tuesday.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by eight points on Friday, April 21, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI)increased by 1.236 percent to 5,664.475 points on Friday, April 21, 2017.
Tokyo shares opened higher Friday, buoyed by fresh hopes for US tax cuts and comments from Japan's top central banker that mon…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 29 points on Thursday, April 20, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index decreased by 0.200 percent to 922.713 points on Thursday, April 20, 2017.
Tokyo stocks opened lower Wednesday, tracking a fall on US and European markets after British Prime Minister Theresa May called a …