JCI Surges 0.805%

Ade Hapsari Lestarini    •    26 April 2017 18:16 WIB
stock market (en)
En Business (En)
Illustration (Photo: Antara/Vitalis Yoga Trisna)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.805 percent to 5,726.530 points on Wednesday, April 26, 2017.

The transaction volume reached around 10.8 billion shares. The transaction value reached around 7.8 trillion rupiah.

As many as 174 stocks were up, 144 stocks were down and 113 stocks were unchanged.

The LQ45 index increased by 1.028 percent to 950.753 points. The Jakarta Islamic Index increased by 0.621 percent to 744.761 points.

The finance sector increased by 1.734 percent to 897.942 points. The trade sector increased by 1.611 percent to 929.358 points.



(WAH)

