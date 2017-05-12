En
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro    •    12 Mei 2017 15:07 WIB
economic cooperation
En Business (En)
Indonesia-Chile Agree Stronger Trade Relations
President Joko Widodo (right) and Chilean President Michelle Bachelet (Photo: Cabinet Secretary's Website)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and Chilean President Michelle bachelet held a bilateral meeting at the Freedom Palace in Jakarta on Friday, May 12, 2017.

Jokowi was accompanied by Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Trade Minister Enggartiasto Lukita, State Secretary Minister Pratikno and Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung.

The bilateral meeting mainly discussed about bilateral economic relations, including the Indonesia-Chile Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) cooperation.

"We hope CEPA negotiations, especially trade in goods negotiations, can be completed this year," Jokowi said, as quoted by  the cabinet secretary's website.

The bilateral meeting also discussed about global political issues, including the 2018 United Nations Security Council (UNSC) election.

"I appreciate Chile's endorsement for Indonesia's bid for UNSC non-permanent membership seat for 2019-2020 term," Jokowi said.


