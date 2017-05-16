JISDOR Appreciates to Rp13298 Per Dollar

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 21 points to Rp13,298 per dollar on Tuesday, May 16, 2017.



"Bank Indonesia has guaranteed that the country's banking system is safe from ransomware," Binaarthha Sekuritas senior analyst Reza Priyambada said.

The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.736 percent to 5,646.999 points today.The trade volume reached around 7.9 billion shares worth around 6.7 trillion rupiah.As many as 139 stocks were up, 174 stocks were down and 123 stocks were unchanged.(WAH)