JCI Rises 0.431%

Arif Wicaksono    •    08 Mei 2017 22:24 WIB
Illustration (Photo: Antara/Eric Ireng)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.431 percent to 5,707.852 points on Monday, May 8, 2017.

The transaction volume reached around 8.9 billion shares worth around 9.1 trillion rupiah.

As many as 180 stocks were up, 147 stocks were down and 104 stocks were unchanged.

The miscellaneous, finance and trade sectors rose this afternoon.

The infrastructure, property and consumer sectors fell this afternoon.


(WAH)

